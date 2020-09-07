Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,135.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,135.83 ($27.91).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,460 ($19.08) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,530 ($33.06) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.58), for a total value of £467,318.16 ($610,633.95).

Shares of LON HLMA traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,156 ($28.17). 79,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,312. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,377 ($31.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,236.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,152.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 9.96 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

