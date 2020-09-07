Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,135.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,135.83 ($27.91).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,460 ($19.08) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,530 ($33.06) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.58), for a total value of £467,318.16 ($610,633.95).

Shares of LON HLMA traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,156 ($28.17). 79,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,312. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,377 ($31.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,236.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,152.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 9.96 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Analyst Recommendations for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit