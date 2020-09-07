HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

