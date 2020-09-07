Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €36.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.58 ($33.63).

Get Norma Group alerts:

NOEJ stock opened at €29.38 ($34.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $936.12 million and a P/E ratio of 136.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.28. Norma Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.