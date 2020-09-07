Healthia Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HLA)

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.91.
Healthia Company Profile
