Healthia Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HLA)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.91.

Healthia Company Profile

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit