Healthia Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HLA)

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.91.

Healthia Company Profile

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

