Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price target increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

