Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.
Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.
In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
