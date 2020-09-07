Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

