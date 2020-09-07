HedgeTrade Market Cap Reaches $301.93 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $301.93 million and $182,771.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005886 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004499 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001196 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000496 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00032868 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.