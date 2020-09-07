Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.60.

HELE opened at $198.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,848,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Insiders sold a total of 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

