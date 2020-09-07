Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 2,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit