Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 2,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

