Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

HRTG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. 56,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

