Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 174,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.80. 779,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,260. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

