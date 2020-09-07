Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Decreased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.80. 779,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,260. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

