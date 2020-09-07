Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by 98.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

