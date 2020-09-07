HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.65. HF Foods Group has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. UBS Group AG increased its position in HF Foods Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HF Foods Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 677,737 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in HF Foods Group by 176.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at $171,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

