HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.65. HF Foods Group has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter.
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.
Featured Story: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.