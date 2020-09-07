Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 185.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.66. 5,253,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,782. The company has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.58. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

