HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Hits $8.16 on Top Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $397,741.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00080381 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.01730967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00213922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00169254 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.