Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 371,793 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. 372,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.