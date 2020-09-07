HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 398.21 ($5.20).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 319.15 ($4.17). The company had a trading volume of 4,953,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,753. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 636.90 ($8.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 410.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.98.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

