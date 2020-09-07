HSBC Lowers Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

VLRS opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $835.80 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the second quarter worth about $6,413,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 5,045,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 334,410 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.