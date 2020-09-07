HUNT Price Down 33.5% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $26,502.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.01730967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00213922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00169254 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

