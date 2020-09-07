Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

