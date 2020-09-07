HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 326,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.19. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

