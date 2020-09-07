Hydro Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.83 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, Bgogo and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $400,517.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.00 or 0.05119392 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052760 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

