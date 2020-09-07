Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.86 ($12.78).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: Bar Chart

Analyst Recommendations for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit