Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.86 ($12.78).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

