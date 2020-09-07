Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Stake Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 1,244.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 17.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

IEP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 149,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,581. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.96%.

IEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

