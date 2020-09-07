IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,991 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.04% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,134,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.66. 550,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,166. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

