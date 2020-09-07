Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Downgraded by New Street Research to “Neutral”

New Street Research cut shares of Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Iliad from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Iliad alerts:

Shares of ILIAF stock opened at $199.12 on Thursday. Iliad has a 12-month low of $127.20 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.53.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.