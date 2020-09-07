Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stake Raised by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the quarter. Immunomedics accounts for 3.6% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. QVT Financial LP owned 0.26% of Immunomedics worth $21,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunomedics stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,451. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. Analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

