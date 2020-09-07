Independent Research Analysts Give Indus (ETR:INH) a €33.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €36.40 ($42.82) target price on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of INH opened at €28.50 ($33.53) on Friday. Indus has a 12-month low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a 12-month high of €41.30 ($48.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.67 and its 200 day moving average is €28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.87. The stock has a market cap of $696.84 million and a P/E ratio of -39.20.

About Indus

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

