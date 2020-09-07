Independent Research Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €39.00 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.64 ($50.16).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €36.69 ($43.16) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.43 and a 200-day moving average of €40.26.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit