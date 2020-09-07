Independent Research Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Independent Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €128.29 ($150.93).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.15. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

