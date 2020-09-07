Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust comprises approximately 7.1% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.44% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. 248,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,103. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

