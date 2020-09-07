Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.84 ($25.70).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

