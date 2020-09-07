Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.