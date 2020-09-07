Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INOV. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of INOV opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 345.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inovalon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Inovalon by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inovalon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

