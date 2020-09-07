Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

INO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 992,487 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,544,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,892,845. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

