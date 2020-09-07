Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

INO stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,956. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 992,487 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

