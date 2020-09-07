Insider Buying: Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) Insider Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) insider Robert Gould bought 4,000,000 shares of Gage Roads Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.06.

Gage Roads Brewing Company Profile

Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited engages in brewing, packaging, marketing, and selling beer, cider, and other beverages. The company offers its products under the Single Fin, Little Dove, Side Track, Sleeping Giant, Hello Sunshine, Atomic Pale Ale, and Matso's brands. Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Palmyra, Australia.

