Insider Buying: Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) Insider Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) insider Robert Gould bought 4,000,000 shares of Gage Roads Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.06.
Gage Roads Brewing Company Profile
