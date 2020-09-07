Insider Buying: Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) Insider Purchases 43,479 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) insider Christopher Fullerton acquired 43,479 shares of Xtek stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.51 ($21,428.94).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.60.

About Xtek

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company offers ammunitions, including air rifle pellets air arms; ancillaries, such as holsters, spare parts air arms, access peltor hearing protect, access bog gear, binoculars minox, knives boker, and sights minox rifle scopes; and EOD disruption, detection, protection, robotics, high risk tactical/search, hook and line, and tool kits.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit