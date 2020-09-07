Insider Selling: BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Sells 213,340 Shares of Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) insider Mark Vassella sold 213,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.12 ($9.37), for a total value of A$2,798,380.78 ($1,998,843.41).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of A$11.47.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

