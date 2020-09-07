Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) CEO Sells $2,005,858.08 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $207.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

