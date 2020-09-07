Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NTEC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTEC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 366,733 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NTEC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,453. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.77. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

