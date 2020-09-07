Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EIFZF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.88.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

EIFZF stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.