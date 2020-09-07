INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICAGY. Bank of America lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 157,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,402. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

