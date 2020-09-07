Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post sales of $187.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the highest is $190.10 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $179.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $756.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $752.90 million to $760.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $762.00 million, with estimates ranging from $759.20 million to $764.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 1,348,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,109. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.