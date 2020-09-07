IOTA Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex and Gate.io. IOTA has a total market cap of $783.33 million and $16.14 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00223215 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Upbit, Gate.io, FCoin, Exrates, OKEx, Bitfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

