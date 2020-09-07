Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,979,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Iridium Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 9.79% of Iridium Communications worth $330,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 630,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,511 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,544,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 72.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 576,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,437. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

