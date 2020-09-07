iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $162,653,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,849,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,394,000 after buying an additional 851,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.34. 62,284,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,702,996. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

