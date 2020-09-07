iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Bought by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

BATS:IGE traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 187,931 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.