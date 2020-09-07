iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 127.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.95. 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,798. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.